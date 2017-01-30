Player's Network Announces $350,000 Investment from CEO Mark Bradley

Mark Bradley makes private investment 66% above the market price

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Player's Network, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PNTV), a fully reporting publicly traded diversified holding company operating in Media and Marijuana, announced CEO Mark Bradley made a direct investment of $350,000 into the company above market price.

Mark Bradley bought 14,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at $0.025 per share last Sunday, which was approximately 66% over the 10-day moving average at the time of the investment.

The Company filed a Form 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to inform the public about this investment.

"Most CEOs purchase shares at a discount to the market; I feel the company is severely undervalued at our current prices, and I am confident the company will continue to do well which is why my investment was priced above current stock price," stated CEO Mark Bradley. "The marijuana space is arguably the hottest sector in finance and certainly has the most excitement. We have entered the marijuana industry through our holdings in Green Leaf Farms with cultivation and production of marijuana, as well as through WeedTV.com, which is positioned as the ultimate online resource for the marijuana lifestyle."

About Player's Network:

Player's Network, Inc. (PNTV) is a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana. PNTV owns approximately 86% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms) which has Nevada state issued cultivation and production license(s). The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is a wholly owned subsidiary which is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle.

For more information please visit www.playersnetwork.com.

Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

With the exception of the historical information contained in this Release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to increase revenues in the future due to the developing and unpredictable markets for its products and services, the ability to achieve a positive cash flow, the ability to obtain orders for or install its products, the ability to obtain new customers and the ability to continue to commercialize its products, which could cause actual results or revenues to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.