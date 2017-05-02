Player's Network, Inc. Announces Launch of Marijuana Accelerator Division

New division will help identify acquisitions, joint ventures, manage partnerships and identify human capital

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Player's Network, Inc. ( OTCQB : PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, today announces the acquisition of Marijuana Incubator and its further development to launch a new division called Marijuana Accelerator.

Marijuana Accelerator is part of PNTV's overall strategy to gain market share by developing a national footprint in the legal medical marijuana industry. Aligned with its mission "to identify and develop ventures in the marijuana industry," Marijuana Accelerator is designed as a marijuana industry ecosystem that will attract entrepreneurs and investors to the PNTV network for partnership opportunities.

Marijuana Accelerator intends to work in the following capacities:

Entrepreneurs and Companies. Provide capital, tools and resources for entrepreneurs.





Partners and Joint Ventures. Utilize a growing network to assist companies by facilitating introductions and help to identify joint ventures.





Investors. Identify companies with significant growth potential and present them to a growing network of investors.





Work with us. Recruit and place seasoned professionals (from all industries) into its portfolio companies.





The business model of Marijuana Incubator and its domain name were purchased by PNTV for 1 million restricted shares. After further development, PNTV decided to launch under the name Marijuana Accelerator and secured the domain name MarijuanaAccelerator.com to establish a strong online presence.

"The marijuana industry is lacking much-needed accelerator and incubator-style mentoring organizations, and we are pleased to present our unique solution to meet this need," says Brett H. Pojunis, member of PNTV's Board of Directors. "There is a lot of excitement in this industry. It reminds me of the dot com era, as we get elevator pitches all the time! Over the next few months we will be heavily marketing Marijuana Accelerator and we believe it will be a great lead source for us."

PNTV CEO Mark Bradley adds, "The timing of this venture couldn't be better. Marijuana Accelerator is a fantastic tool we will use to organize and review the immense opportunities available in the marijuana industry. I am excited to see the kinds of relationships that come out of this."

About Marijuana Accelerator

Marijuana Accelerator is an ecosystem for the marijuana industry designed to connect entrepreneurs and investors to our network and develop partnerships. Marijuana Accelerator's mission is to "identify and develop ventures in the marijuana industry." Marijuana Accelerator is used to identify ventures focused on seed to sale solutions and new technology.

For more information please visit www.MarijuanaAccelerator.com

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc. is a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana. PNTV owns approximately 86% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which has Nevada state issued cultivation and production license(s). The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is a wholly owned subsidiary which is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle.

For more information please visit www.PlayersNetwork.com. Source: Uptick Newswire

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.