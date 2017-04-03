Plaza Bank Rises To The Top 5.3% among S&P Global Market Intelligence's TOP 100 Community Banks in 2016

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Plaza Bank ( OTC PINK : PLZZ) is proud to announce it has been named one of the 100 Top-Performing Community Banks for 2016 by S&P Global Market Intelligence (formerly S&P Capital IQ and SNL Financial). Plaza Bank ranks #29 of the top 100 banks, out of the 546 banks being ranked with assets between $1 billion to $10 billion in 2016, bringing them to the top 5.3%.

"We are pleased to see our continued progress regarding our performance as is witnessed by the results acknowledged in our ranking with SNL again this year, especially when we recognize this is decided alongside over 500 peers nationwide," said Gene Galloway, CEO at Plaza Bank. "This kind of success comes through the ongoing commitment of our staff going above and beyond to serve our clients."

Below is Plaza Bank's specific performance against S&P Global Market Intelligence's criteria:

Total Assets: $1.21 Billion

Return of Average Total Assets: 1.02%

Net Charge Offs Divided by Total Loans: .17%

Efficiency Ratio: 64.4%

Adjusted Texas Ratio: .97%

Net Interest Margin: 4.68%

Loan Growth Rate: 15.8%

"We are extremely proud of the performance of our Bank. Ranking in the Top 100 Community Banks reflects the quality and hard work of our exceptional group of employees," stated Plaza Bank President Rick Sowers.

About Plaza Bank

Plaza Bank is a top-rated community bank committed to serving and supporting the business communities of Southern California and Southern Nevada. The Bank is committed to meeting the unique financial needs of businesses and professional firms with superb options for commercial and industrial lending, asset based lending, and small business lending. You can expect a full service business bank offering deposit accounts, online banking, and treasury management solutions. Our expert bankers tailor creative solutions to provide businesses with a personal community banking experience. Visit plazabank.com for more information and locations near you. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to the safe harbors created by that Act. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, expectations, assumptions, projections, and management's judgment about the Bank, the banking industry and general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Bank's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic, real estate and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Bank conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; new litigation or claims or changes in existing litigation or claims; future credit loss experience; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies; and the ability to satisfy requirements related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and other regulation on internal control.