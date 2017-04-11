PLMA Recognizes Portland General Electric and AutoGrid with Program Pacesetter Award for Innovative Residential Dynamic Pricing and Behavioral Demand Response Project

PGE project offers highly personalized program choices to customers, increasing customer engagement and maximizing customer savings

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Peak Load Management Alliance (PLMA), the industry's leading consortium of demand response practitioners and experts, announced today at the 35th PLMA conference that it has selected Portland General Electric (PGE) and AutoGrid Pricing and Behavioral Demand Response Pilot Program for its Program Pacesetter Award.

In this initiative, PGE is simultaneously deploying and evaluating the relative effectiveness of 12 distinct behavioral demand response (BDR), time of use (TOU) pricing and peak time rebate (PTR) test programs by analyzing the potential effectiveness of each program for more than 300,000 residential customers. In its first year, the project has enrolled more than 10,000 residential customers and is testing a number of mechanisms to reduce peak demand during both the winter and summer peak periods. By helping lower electricity demand during peak periods, the pilots will reduce PGE's peak electricity costs, providing savings that it will then pass to its customers.

The project uses AutoGrid Flex™ and AutoGrid Engage™, AutoGrid's integrated flexibility management applications, to analyze more than 200 million daily load profiles with 15-minute interval data to identify and offer personalized offerings that help maximize individual customer savings.

Assisted by CLEAResult, an energy efficiency and demand response consultancy, PGE is determining which test programs and pricing structures are most effective at engaging customers and delivering reliable load sheds. During the summer and winter of 2016, PGE deployed 14 demand response (DR) events that achieved an average of 1.1 megawatts (MW) of load shed per event across all 12 programs. The results of this pilot will be used to extend the most effective programs to all qualified customers in 2019.

"We are excited about this award as it recognizes PGE's use of innovative technologies to optimize demand response programs that can deliver more value to our customers," said Josh Keeling, Demand-Side Resource Development Lead at PGE. "For example, we found out that the simpler the pricing structure, the more engaged our customers are. These and other insights are helping us determine which pricing structures and other program design elements are most effective in increasing program participation, which will lead to greater cost savings for a larger number of our customers."

PGE used AutoGrid Flex's predictive controls platform to run "Rate Compare" analyses for approximately 300,000 retail customers across multiple rate structures to evaluate several different program design options. The results helped create highly personalized offerings for the customers, enabling PGE to maximize individual customers' potential savings.

AutoGrid Flex also allowed PGE to test several event notification periods. Reminder notifications that were delivered the day of an event, rather than 24 hours before the event, saw up to 50 percent increase in open rates. This and other insights are helping PGE discover new ways to increase program participation rates. To further increase engagement, PGE used AutoGrid Engage to deliver personalized peak savings reports to each of the program participants 24 to 48 hours after each DR event. While the pilot program is still running, the early results are already informing PGE's decisions regarding the design of future programs.

"We are delighted by the early success of this project to deliver new and improved offerings that help residential customers lower their cost of electricity," said Amit Narayan, CEO, AutoGrid. "With flexibility management, utilities have a powerful new tool to turn the challenges arising from the proliferation of DERs and the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) into opportunities, helping them serve their customers in new and differentiated ways."

