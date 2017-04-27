PLS Expands Energy Consulting Practice

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - PLS Inc. (PLS), a Houston-based leading oil and gas research and advisory firm, announces the expansion of its PLS Energy Advisors division with the addition of Martin Buckley and Myron Boots, who founded Buckley & Boots (B&B) in 1987. During the past 30 years, B&B has worked for major and independent oil companies, law firms, and investment banks.

PLS Energy Advisors has traditionally offered mid-market divestment, buy-side services and consulting services. The collaboration with Martin and Myron not only adds additional technical resources to PLS' traditional divestment services but also expands and strengthens its offerings into:

Management Consulting & Corporate Advice

Engineering and Geologic Valuations

Fairness Opinions

Expert Witness Testimony & Litigation Support

For more information, contact Martin Buckley at 713-468-4888 or MBuckley@PLSEnergyAdvisors.com or Ronyld Wise at 713-600-0130 or rwise@plsx.com

About PLS Inc. -- PLS is a recognized global leader in timely energy intelligence, offering A&D, E&P, and Capital Markets research reports and industry databases (Multiple Listings, Global M&A Metrics, Capitalize, docFinder, E&P, and PetroWire). Our client base consists of the world's preeminent companies spanning the oil and gas, financial and investment industries. PLS Energy Advisors provides the industry marketplace with exceptional transaction advisory and consulting services.