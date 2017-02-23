Plume Cosmetics Launches World's First 100 Per Cent Natural, Growth-Activated Brow Pomade

Canadian-based cosmetics company becomes a leader in the natural beauty industry

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Plume Cosmetics (Plume), a premium natural beauty company, has launched Nourish & Define Brow Pomade, the world's first all-natural, growth-activated coloured cosmetic product for eyebrows. Containing active ingredients found in Plume's award-winning Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum, Nourish & Define Brow Pomade is 100 per cent natural, Certified Vegan and gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. Available in five smudge-proof shades, this innovative pomade safely enhances hair growth in sparse areas while adding colour and definition to brows.

"At Plume, we strive to create products that not only make us look good, but more importantly, make us feel good," said Lauren Bilon, Founder, Plume Cosmetics. "Recognizing that many women feel self-conscious about their sparse eyebrows, we created Nourish & Define Brow Pomade to promote hair growth, provide instant results upon application and empower women to embrace their natural beauty. Like our award-winning lash serum, all the ingredients in our pomade are recognizable and easy to pronounce, a testament to Plume's commitment to using only pure, natural ingredients. We're so excited to extend our product line and continue to advocate for natural beauty products."

Recognizing that beauty comes from within, Plume set out to create a revolutionary product line that can easily be incorporated into the average makeup routine. Nourish & Define Brow Pomade sculpts, fills and adds texture to brows, while active ingredients like vitamin E, castor seed oil and coleus forskohlii root oil work beneath the surface to gradually enhance brow growth over time.

Developed with innovative self-preserving technology, Plume's eyebrow pomade is Certified Vegan, free from parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances and dyes, and it is never tested on animals. Notably, it is one of the few products rated as having zero toxic or unsafe ingredients on the trusted green product database, Think Dirty.

Available for purchase May 2017, Nourish & Define Brow Pomade retails for $38 CAD in Canada and $38 USD in the U.S. and will give users natural-looking brows in minutes. For easy application, dip a Plume angled brush into the pomade, tapping off excess product before lightly applying to the brow area. Use the spooley end of the brush to blend the product into the brows for a natural finish. The pomade is available in the following shades to complement every hair colour and skin tone: Golden Silk, Ashy Daybreak, Chestnut Decadence, Cinnamon Cashmere and Endless Midnight.

Plume Cosmetics is available for purchase at Plumescience.com, premium retailers including Nordstrom, Credo Beauty, Detox Market, Murale, REVOLVE Beauty and select luxury retailers across Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

For more information about Plume or where to purchase the product, please visit www.plumescience.com.

About Plume

Plume is a Canadian-based, premium natural cosmetics company established in 2014 by Lauren Bilon. With the expertise of its world-class research and development team, Plume has developed the first-of-its-kind, all-natural cosmetics line specifically formulated to grow and fortify lashes, brows and hair. Plume is out-performing conventional cosmetic products, with the highest degree of natural, safe ingredients that are free from side effects or irritation. All Plume products are specially formulated for women who are not willing to compromise safety for great lashes and brows and who want a premium, natural, cosmetic brand they can trust.