Plymouth Rock Assurance Marks 20 Years of JDRF One Walk Financial Support and Participation

New Jersey Insurance Group to Bring a Walk Team of More than 125 People to the Oct. 8 Event; Company's Longtime Support Driven by Personal Experiences and Community Service

RED BANK, NJ--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Over the past two decades, hundreds of Plymouth Rock Assurance employees, along with their friends and family, have turned out in the rain and shine to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes (T1D) by participating in the JDRF One Walk.

Supporting the cause has become a company tradition. Plymouth Rock is marking its 20th year participating in the event and providing financial support as a corporate sponsor. Over the years, the company has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for JDRF, including more than $42,000 in 2016. This year, the company will bring a team of more than 125 people and counting to the walk, which is being held in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey.

"For 20 years, the people who work at Plymouth Rock have been drawn to this event by personal experiences, compassion and a sense of community service," said Gerry Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. "Every year, I look forward to participating and I'm proud to walk with people who have a genuine desire to help improve the lives of others."

Many Plymouth Rock employees have personal experiences with T1D: some grew up watching their parents manage it; others care for children who have it; some live with it themselves. There's an even greater number who know someone with a direct connection to T1D and walk to support their colleagues.

Beyond the personal connections, this is just one way that Plymouth Rock gives back. Among the company's other community contributions:

Dozens of New Jersey nonprofit groups benefit each year from employee donations matched by the Plymouth Rock Foundation.

Plymouth Rock's Teachers' Insurance Plan of NJ has given funding support to New Jersey schools and school districts since 2007.

Six charities, including JDRF, benefit from Plymouth Rock's Pledge of Assurance® customer service guarantee.

JDRF is a global non-profit that funds T1D research and its ultimate goal is to someday discover a cure. People with the disease cannot produce insulin, which helps turn food into energy. The disease strikes children and adults suddenly.

