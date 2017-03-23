Plymouth Rock Assurance Recognizes Top Independent Agents With Circle of Excellence Awards

RED BANK, NJ--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Plymouth Rock Assurance has announced the induction of 22 New Jersey insurance agencies into the 2017 Circle of Excellence. The Circle of Excellence appreciation program honors and rewards the insurers' top performing independent agents. Each year, Plymouth Rock recognizes a select group of agents based on their prior year financial performance and customer satisfaction.

"It takes dedication, an innovative spirit and a commitment to superior service to be represented in the Circle of Excellence," said Ed Fernandez, President of the Independent Agent Division at Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. "These agencies and their agents represent the very best in the business. We are proud to honor and acknowledge their outstanding professional efforts."

The 2017 Circle of Excellence winners are: AAA Northeast Insurance Agency, Inc.; The Barclay Group; The Bogle Agency, Inc.; Brouwer Hansen & Izdebski Associates; Carey-Stephan-Massi, Inc.; Couch Braunsdorf Insurance Group, Inc.; Daman Associates, Inc.; Five Star Insurance Agency LLC; Hardenbergh Insurance Group, Inc.; J. Byrne Insurance Agency, Inc.; James A. Connors Associates, Inc.; Marino Agency, Inc.; Miramar Insurance Agency, Inc.; Paladin Insurance Agency, LLC; R. K. Hughes, Inc.; Shults Insurance Agency, Inc.; Thomas H. Heist Insurance Agency, Inc.; Tri-State Insurance Agency, Inc.; Reiner Insurance Agency; Vreeland Insurance, Inc.; Weichert Insurance Agency, Inc.; Wiggers Insurance Service Corp.

Plymouth Rock proudly rewards the winners with financial support and offers them professional development opportunities for continued investment in their agencies' growth and profitability. As part of the program, Circle of Excellence winners are eligible to receive education, specialized training and valuable incentives to assist with branding and customer acquisition.

"A strong relationship between Plymouth Rock and our agency partners is the key to our mutual success," Fernandez said. "Along with our entire community of independent agents, we congratulate the 2017 Circle of Excellence winners and celebrate their performance."

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock Assurance is a marketing name used by a group of separate companies that write and manage property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Insurance in New Jersey is offered by Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey on behalf of Palisades Safety and Insurance Association and its affiliates. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. For additional information about Plymouth Rock Assurance, please visit plymouthrock.com.