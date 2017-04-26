PM&E, Inc. Accepts Purchase Offer For EVADA Aircraft

CHEYENNE, WY--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Aircraft manufacturer PM&E, Inc. ( OTC : PMEA) announced today that it has agreed to the purchase of EVADA Aircraft by publicly traded, Seilon, Inc. ( OTC : SEIL).

CEO Joseph Bourne stated, "At this point in our company's history, it is important for us to accomplish two objectives. One, that Evada Aircraft operates within a business framework that will ensure the successful manufacture and sales of Evada Aircraft units sooner rather than later and two, to ensure that our existing shareholders who have been with us for the long term are taken care of in the most favorable way possible. With both of these objectives in mind, we have made the decision to move forward with the sale of Evada Aircraft to Seilon, Inc."

Seilon, Inc. recently made an acquisition of a media and broadcasting operation with operations in Tunisia, Spain and with planned operations in North America. The upside revenue potential from the first merger is very favorable. Evada Aircraft will be the second acquisition for Seilon, Inc. and will occur via a share exchange. In addition to these two acquisitions, Seilon, Inc. is exploring additional opportunities in the solar and cannabis industries.

Mr. Bourne went on to say, "We negotiated this transaction as a share exchange at a ratio of eight to one. In other words, PMEA shareholders will receive one share of SEIL for every eight shares of PMEA. We will have more information to share in the coming days, but for now we wanted to give as much detail as possible to allow investors to make an informed decision based on what we know to this point."

Mr. Bourne finished up with, "From day one, the number of shares outstanding and the chill that we could never get lifted in spite of our current status caused problems on several fronts. We are excited about the opportunity to be part of a company without those issues and part of a company that will grow and expand long term as a holding company that will take advantage of multiple business opportunities across several industries. Evada will still operate as a separate and independent operation, but with a fresh start that will give us a better opportunity for success long term."

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. In addition to the factors discussed in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among the other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse changes in the business conditions and the general economy; competitive factors, such as rival companies' pricing and marketing efforts; availability of third-party material products at reasonable prices; the financial condition of the customer; risks of obsolescence due to shifts in market demand; and litigation involving product liabilities and consumer issues. PM&E Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. PM&E Inc. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.