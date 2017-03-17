PM&E, Inc. Has Been Approached and Offered 12,000,000 USD For The Purchase of Evada Aircraft

CHEYENNE, WY--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Aircraft manufacturer PM&E, Inc. ( OTC : PMEA) announced today that it has been approached and offered 12,000,000 USD for the purchase of Evada Aircraft.

CEO Joseph Bourne stated, "An existing publicly traded company has divested itself of most of its business dealings, debts and assets and is looking to pursue a new business model. They like what they see with EVADA Aircraft. We want our shareholders to know that we are taking this offer very seriously. Our existing management, development and assembly team will remain intact. In addition, there are a multitude of reasons why this would also be a huge win for all existing shareholders and I will outline all of those reasons and share more details on this development in the coming few weeks. As always, we appreciate your support of our company."

