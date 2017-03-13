PM&E, Inc. Issues Corporate Update

CHEYENNE WYOMING and SOUSSE, TUNISIA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Aircraft manufacturer PM&E, Inc. ( OTC : PMEA) Issues a corporate update.

Joseph Bourne stated, "We are in the final stage of engaging a Securities Attorney and Auditor for the next planned step of the form 10 filing, which is one of a few steps we need to complete as per the signed term sheet, for the 10,000,000 USD equity line, as well as to be eligible for an up-listing to the OTCQB Venture Market.

Mr. Bourne went on to say, "I wanted to share some personal thoughts with each of you. Your investment in our company is important and appreciated by our team whether you invest a big amount or small. With that in mind, I personally feel that it is important to be as transparent with the investment community as possible and that's why in the last press release, we hit you guys with a lot of information, but just know that it was in the spirit of remaining as transparent as possible for those who put their hard earned money into our company. I firmly believe that we are building a business of size and scale that will pay huge dividends to those that invest in us and believe in our mission. Sometimes the timeline might not be to the liking of some and may seem entirely reasonable to others. Regardless, we can only control what we can control, at any given moment and I personally feel that keeping you informed of the process is paramount to ensuring that our investors trust in what we are doing."

Mr. Bourne finished up with, "As far as the up-listing is concerned, we had a few calls in the last week, questioning whether that was a realistic expectation and my answer is this...Absolutely! I firmly believe that the true value of our company will be realized in due time and the price per share will reflect that value once all of the pieces fall into place. When they do, we fully expect to qualify for an up-listing and will do so, at the appropriate time. We want to thank you all for your patience to date and as always, we thank you for believing in our company."

http://www.pme-holding.com

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/PME-Inc-432293210274534/

Google + : https://plus.google.com/u/0/110058910223174354829?hl=fr

Twitter : https://twitter.com/PMEA_Inc

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUUREk7BtuTwfWVQEgBDqnA

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/10877337

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. In addition to the factors discussed in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among the other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse changes in the business conditions and the general economy; competitive factors, such as rival companies' pricing and marketing efforts; availability of third-party material products at reasonable prices; the financial condition of the customer; risks of obsolescence due to shifts in market demand; and litigation involving product liabilities and consumer issues. PM&E Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. PM&E Inc. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.