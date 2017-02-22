PM&E, Inc. Publishes Results Of Recent Q&A Session With CEO

CHEYENNE, WY and SOUSSE, TUNISIA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Aircraft manufacturer PM&E, Inc. ( OTC : PMEA) has published a transcript of a recent question and answer session with CEO, Joseph Bourne.

To review the transcript, access the following link:

http://www.pme-holding.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/QA-Session-With-CEO

PM&E, Inc. is an aircraft company with a contracted manufacturing facility located in Sousse, Tunisia. The company is in the process of implementing a modern manufacturing plant in Tunisia and securing a facility for aircraft assembly in Wyoming. The company manufactures their signature line of EVADA Aircraft. Through a strategic partnership, DiNelly EXOGYRO also manufactures their commercial ultra-light gyrocopters at the same facility in Tunisia creating synergies and cost savings for both companies through a shared resources and revenues agreement.

Mr. Bourne, President and CEO of PM&E, Inc. stated, "These Q&A sessions are productive ways to provide updates to investor groups, financial groups and investment publications. We are open to additional Q&A sessions in the future and as they occur, we will either publish the results as we've done here or hopefully in some cases alert the investment community in advance if we're able to conduct one live so that investors can listen in real time. As always, we thank you for your ongoing support."

http://www.pme-holding.com

http://www.dinelly-exogyro.com

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. In addition to the factors discussed in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among the other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse changes in the business conditions and the general economy; competitive factors, such as rival companies' pricing and marketing efforts; availability of third-party material products at reasonable prices; the financial condition of the customer; risks of obsolescence due to shifts in market demand; and litigation involving product liabilities and consumer issues. PM&E Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. PM&E Inc. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.