PM&E, Inc. Receives More Lucrative Offer For EVADA Aircraft

CHEYENNE, WY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Aircraft manufacturer PM&E, Inc. ( OTC : PMEA) announced today that it has received a second and more attractive offer for the purchase of EVADA Aircraft.

CEO Joseph Bourne stated, "I will make this short and to the point. From day one, my intention has been to always look out for the best interest of our shareholders. Another existing publicly traded company has made a more lucrative and "safer" offer for EVADA Aircraft. We feel strongly that this new offer is in the best interest of all involved. This new offer will involve a share exchange at a higher price point than the original offer. As far as the issue of being a more safe transaction, I'll have more to share along those lines at a date in the near future. This is going to be a very nice premium for our shareholders vs where PMEA is trading currently. This new company operates as a holding company. It already has one business operating and EVADA Aircraft will become the second of three planned acquisitions. We look forward to sharing more about this transaction soon. Thank you for your support."

Web site: http://www.pme-holding.com

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/PME-Inc-432293210274534/

Google + : https://plus.google.com/u/0/110058910223174354829?hl=fr

Twitter : https://twitter.com/PMEA_Inc

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUUREk7BtuTwfWVQEgBDqnA

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/10877337

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. In addition to the factors discussed in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among the other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse changes in the business conditions and the general economy; competitive factors, such as rival companies' pricing and marketing efforts; availability of third-party material products at reasonable prices; the financial condition of the customer; risks of obsolescence due to shifts in market demand; and litigation involving product liabilities and consumer issues. PM&E Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. PM&E Inc. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.