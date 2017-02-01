PM&E, Inc. Releases First Of Two Expected Financials

CHEYENNE, WY--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Aircraft manufacturer PM&E, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PMEA) announced today that their unaudited financials are being released today at OTCMarkets.com.

CEO Joseph Bourne stated, "We want to stay on a strict schedule as it pertains to our plans to up-list later this year. Every step in the process is important. Step one commences today with the release of our unaudited financials. These are for the 12 months ending December 31, 2016. Note that they do not reflect the recent retirement of over 68% of all outstanding shares nor the significant flurry of business activity that has occurred, over the past 60 days specifically. Step two will be to complete our audited financials and as we've discussed, we have expedited the process and will have those prepared as soon as possible. Step three is to trade above a penny for 30 consecutive days, and we feel that the business announcements made to date coupled with some exciting news we can't wait to share with you soon, our price per share will reflect its true value in due time allowing us to meet that third threshold."

PM&E, Inc. is an aircraft company with a contracted manufacturing facility located in Sousse, Tunisia. The company is in the process of implementing a modern manufacturing plant in Tunisia and securing a facility for aircraft assembly in Wyoming. The company manufactures their signature line of EVADA Aircraft. Through a strategic partnership, DiNelly EXOGYRO also manufactures their commercial ultra-light gyrocopters at the same facility in Tunisia creating synergies and cost savings for both companies through a shared resources and revenues agreement.

Mr. Bourne went on to say, "Some have had questions on the specifications of our product lines, specifically the DiNelly eXoGyro and the EVADA A4. Here is my response. We have put a lot of time and effort into the websites for both companies and all product lines as well. The links to our websites are listed below. We would encourage you to review all pages of each. Investors in our company should know what they are buying and there is a wealth of information on each site for you to review. Also, we make some posts or announcements from time to time on our social media pages, so we would encourage you to join us there as well. For major announcements, we will continue to put those out in press release format and we have several major announcements pending that we feel will bring even more excitement to the investment community. As always, we thank you for your support."

