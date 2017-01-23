PM Pediatrics Announces Formation of Board of Advisors

LAKE SUCCESS, NY--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - PM Pediatrics, one of the nation's largest providers of specialized pediatric urgent care, is pleased to announce the formation of the PM Pediatrics Board of Advisors. Comprised of leading industry experts across healthcare, health systems, and health care policy, insurance, marketing, finance, and retail operations, the Advisory Board will provide the Company with strategic and operational advice.

"PM Pediatrics is fortunate to have such a distinctive group of highly qualified and experienced people to turn to for counsel on issues that can have a significant impact on our business," said, Steven Katz, co-founder of PM Pediatrics. "It strengthens our decision making to have the unique perspective of leading thinkers across a variety of healthcare-related fields, as we continue to grow our footprint and provide unparalleled specialized care."

The PM Pediatrics Board of Advisors will meet quarterly, and is made up of the following six professionals:

Arthur Dresdale, MD is Aetna Health Insurance Company's Northeast Senior Medical Director for Clinical Consulting Strategy, and Analysis, National Accounts. He spent 18 years at United Healthcare and Oxford Health Plans, where he supported the sales team and consulted on medical technology issues related to health care policy. Dr. Dresdale has extensive experience in integrated delivery systems, academic medical centers, and private practice. He was on the faculty at Tufts University in Boston and the University of Texas-Southwestern Medical School, and then Surgical Director of the Cardiac Transplant and Ventricular Assist Device Programs at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He later practiced cardiac and general thoracic surgery at Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Hospital as a member of the Thomas Jefferson University Medical School clinical faculty.

Raymond G. Falci is a Senior Advisor at Cain Brothers with a focus on HCIT and Revenue Cycle Management, healthcare distribution, specialty pharmacy and PBM sectors. He joined Cain Brothers in 2006 as a Managing Director and has advised on a wide range of merger, buyside advisory, and recapitalization transactions including sales to strategic acquirers and private equity firms. Mr. Falci's notable transactions include advisory services to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and The Regence Group on the take-private of the Trizetto group, sale of the FutureScripts PBM to Catalyst Health Solutions, and sale of the Outsource Group to Parallon/HCA. He was previously a member of Cain Brothers' Executive Committee and co-head of the Firm's Services & Technology practice.

Douglas B. Fox formed Renaissance Brands in 2001, focused on supporting Private Equity and Venture Capital portfolio companies in their due diligence, deal negotiations, executive coaching and business development efforts. Renaissance has worked with over a dozen of the top PE and VC firms in the U.S., and has also been an integral part of over 50 deal teams, with 24 successful closings. Doug has also sat on 18 different Boards of Director (two currently; one Advisory Board) and has Chaired eight Audit Committees (as a NYSE Financial Expert). Prior to Renaissance Brands, he held numerous senior management roles across consumer, media and industrial businesses, including, Newsday, Compaq, Inc., Landmark Communications, Proctor & Gamble, International Paper Inc., and Tambrands, Inc.

Michael C. Howe has led a private consulting practice since 2008, with a client list of Fortune 500 companies, such as WalMart, urgent care organizations including American Family Care / Doctor's Express, marketing services companies, PE and VC financial organizations and several digital marketing and supply chain security start-ups. As former CEO of MinuteClinic, he provided the strategic direction which led to the national expansion of the innovative concept. Earlier, Howe was President and CEO of Arby's, where he successfully led the organization through a challenging turnaround, refreshing the consumer appeal and awareness of the 40-year old icon. Howe is currently CEO of the supply chain security software company Verify Brand, and has served on over a dozen private and public company boards.

Michael M.E. Johns, MD is an internationally recognized leader in academic medicine, health policy, and as a head and neck cancer surgeon. He is a tenured professor with 195 publications and the editor or author of several books, most recently Predictive Health. He currently serves as Professor in the Schools of Medicine and Public Health at Emory University and is EVP for Health Affairs Emeritus, and President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board Emeritus of Emory Healthcare. Dr. Johns also served as Emory's Chancellor (2007 - 2012) and prior to that was VP of the Medical Faculty and Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He has been a significant contributor to several leading organizations in healthcare including, chair of the board of The American Association of Academic Health Centers, Chair of the Advisory Board of the Council of Teaching Hospitals, as an elected member of the Institute of Medicine (IOM) where he chaired several committees and studies, and has served on numerous boards, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maryland, Johnson & Johnson, the Genuine Parts Company, and AMN Healthcare. In April 2015, Dr. Johns received the Castle Connolly Lifetime Achievement award, which is presented to physicians for their lifetime of dedication to research and practice in their respective specialties.

Joseph L. Wright, MD, MPH is Professor and Chairman of Pediatrics at the Howard University College of Medicine. He was previously SVP at Children's National Medical Center, maintains appointments as adjunct professor of emergency medicine and health policy at George Washington University and is affiliate faculty at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Among the original cohort of board-certified pediatric emergency medicine physicians in the U.S., Dr. Wright's scholarly interests include prehospital pediatrics and youth violence prevention, areas to which he has contributed over 100 publications to the scientific literature. He is current chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Pediatric Emergency Medicine and has been recognized by the Academy with lifetime achievement awards for distinguished contributions to the disciplines of emergency medicine and injury & violence prevention, respectively. Dr. Wright provides national leadership to several advisory bodies including the American Hospital Association's Maternal and Child Health Council, and a recently completed term as an Obama administration appointee to the Food and Drug Administration's Pediatric Advisory Committee.

