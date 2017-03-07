PM Pediatrics Appoints Dr. Mordechai Raskas as Director of Telemedicine and Clinical Informatics

LAKE SUCCESS, NY--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - PM Pediatrics, the nation's largest provider of specialized pediatric urgent care, announced the appointment of Dr. Mordechai Raskas as Director of Telemedicine and Clinical Informatics. Dr. Raskas will help develop and oversee the Company's new telemedicine initiatives. He will also play a critical role in managing the Company's electronic health records and data analytics.

"PM Pediatrics is fortunate to have Dr. Raskas join our organization," said, Dr. Jeffrey Schor, founder of PM Pediatrics. "His knowledge and experience will be tremendously valuable to PM Pediatrics as we strive to innovate and improve the quality and efficiency of our patient experience."

"Telemedicine is dramatically changing the practice of healthcare," said Dr. Raskas. "PM Pediatrics aims to be at the forefront of this emerging technology so we can provide better and more convenient specialized care to patients and families everywhere."

Dr. Raskas has a passion for using technology in medicine and has presented his research efforts involving novel uses of both telemedicine and the electronic health record at multiple national conferences. His most recent research focused on the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment in a direct-to-consumer telemedicine model. For four years, Dr. Raskas served on the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council of Clinical Information Technology. In 2009, he was selected to participate in a year-long leadership training fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, led by former U.S. presidential adviser David Gergen. Dr. Raskas completed his fellowship in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Children's National Medical Center after a pediatrics residency at Texas Children's Hospital. He earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School, where he also completed a Master of Education degree. Dr. Raskas received his undergraduate degree from Yeshiva University.

About PM Pediatrics

Established in 2005, PM Pediatrics (www.pmpediatrics.com) is the nation's largest provider of specialized pediatric urgent care with 19 locations in New York, New Jersey, and Maryland and over 1,100,000 visits to date. Each location is staffed by Pediatric Emergency Specialists trained in treating newborn through college-age patients in urgent situations and features a unique office environment tailored for pediatric patients. PM Pediatrics' specialists treat a broad array of illness and injuries including asthma, fever, infections, dehydration, fractures, wounds requiring stitches and more. The company's mission is to provide outstanding clinical care with a focus on minimizing pain and unnecessary tests.

PM Pediatrics accepts most insurance and features short wait times and convenient hours, 365 days a year. PM Pediatrics has made Inc. magazine's 500|5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies (2011-2016), Crain's New York Business's "Fast 50" listing of the top private and publicly-held companies (2013), and Modern Healthcare's national "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" (2011-2013).

