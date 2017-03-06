PNG Gold Announces $3M Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) -

PNG Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PGK) wishes to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Share (the "Offering"). All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company proposes to use the proceeds of the Offering as follows: to pay commissions to finders in connection with the Offering; to pay the expenses of the Offering; and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

