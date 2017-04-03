PNG Gold Appoints Executive Vice President

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - PNG Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PGK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley Marstaller as Executive Vice President of the Company, effective April 1, 2017.

Wesley Marstaller graduated from McGill University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and International Business, and then went on to obtain a Masters of Finance from Insead. Mr. Marstaller worked with the Macquarie Group from 2005 to 2014, departing as Vice President. He worked in their New York and London offices mainly in private equity investment and asset management, infrastructure, industrials and renewable energy. Mr. Marstaller then moved to Vancouver and was the Chief Operating Officer of the Rennie Group until March 2017.

Greg Clarkes, CEO of PNG Gold stated: "We are pleased to have Wes join our team. His skills and background are particularly well suited to building the management group necessary to achieve the Company's near and long term goals."

The Company also announces that it has granted 300,000 stock options to Mr. Marstaller, entitling him to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.46 per share and valid for a period of two years. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and will vest over a period of six months.

