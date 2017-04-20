PNG Gold Completes Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) -

PNG Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PGK) is pleased to announce that it has completed the shares for debt transaction announced on January 30, 2017, after receiving approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the shares for debt transaction, the Company has issued 2,032,797 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.17 per Share, to settle total indebtedness of $345,576. In accordance with applicable securities law, the Shares issued in this transaction are subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 20, 2017.

On Behalf of the Board of PNG Gold Corporation

Greg Clarkes, Chief Executive Officer

