VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - PNG Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PGK) announces that it has received pre-FEED engineering reports from Stantec Engineering and WSP Canada. The reports were commissioned by the Company to review the ReGen™ re-refining technology process, as previously announced on November 10, 2016 and as updated on December 20, 2016.

WSP and Stantec, having completed these reports, have come to the conclusion that PNG's ReGen re-refining technology process is technologically sound and constructible in accordance with previous estimates. Most importantly, these reports indicate that the quantity and quality of the re-refined products produced will be equivalent to, or greater than, results obtained in previous engineering studies.

These reports have exceeded the expectations of PNG management, who are now carefully reviewing them in detail with both engineering firms prior to management providing its recommendations to the Company's Board of Directors. Details of the reports, and next steps as approved by the Company's Board, will be announced shortly.

On Behalf of the Board of PNG Gold Corporation

Greg Clarkes, Chief Executive Officer

