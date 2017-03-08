Pocono Mountains Family Resort to Host Nashville Songwriters Weekend this Spring

Woodloch Resort Brings Nashville to the Pocono Mountains This March with Seven of Country Music's Top Songwriters

HAWLEY, PA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Every great performance needs an encore. And with the success of its first-ever Nashville Songwriters Weekend in the fall of 2015, Woodloch Pines, an all-inclusive family resort in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, knew that an encore was well overdue.

From March 24-26, 2017, Woodloch will feature the minds and voices behind some of country music's biggest hits with special performances, games and contests as well as a country-themed festival. Guests will have the opportunity to meet country stars such as Josh Gracin, one of the stars of Season Two's "American Idol," Brian White, an acclaimed songwriter whose work has resulted in 14 chart-topping country hits, Victoria Banks, named as "Songwriter of the Year" by the Canadian Country Music Awards, and Jon D'Agostino, the founder of Demolition Records, a rising Nashville music publishing company.

It was Jon D'Agostino, a long-time guest of the family resort, and Woodloch's Social Director, Joey Ranner, who originally conceived the idea for the themed-weekend. "Music has always been a passion of mine," says D'Agostino. "Of course, I love listening to the final product from performers like Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Rascal Flatts. Many of these acts, however, perform songs written by professional songwriters. For me, there's a definite thrill of knowing the real inspiration and stories to these popular songs that are all over the radio. The writers are somewhat unsung heroes."

In addition to the bonfires, line-dancing, Southern BBQ and bourbon samplings that Woodloch has planned for the weekend, the all-inclusive resort will hold its very own songwriting competition. Over the years, Woodloch has hosted a unique brand of talent shows themed after popular television shows such as American Idol and America's Got Talent. During the weekend, guests will get the chance to have their songwriting skills evaluated by a professional talent scout and perform live in front of the resort's audience.

In addition to receiving a complimentary stay at Woodloch, the winner(s) will have the eyes and attention of some of Nashville's top movers and shakers such as Jeff Cohen, a multi-award winning songwriter, producer, publisher, and music industry executive who has worked with top acts like The Band Perry, Sugarland, Big & Rich and Josh Groban, and Nashville consultant, publisher and song-plugger Steve Bloch, whose collaborated with superstars Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney and Lee Ann Womack.

"This was a jam-packed, fun-filled weekend the first time around, and it will be even more over-the-top this time," says Ranner. "We can't wait for all those aspiring singer/songwriters out there to show us what they've got...and if you don't fall into either of those categories, we're just happy to celebrate a special weekend with you here!"

During Nashville Songwriters Weekend, all-inclusive rates start at just $157 per adult per night. For more information or to book a stay during, please visit http://www.woodloch.com/nashville or call 1.800.WOODLOCH.

About Woodloch Pines Resort:

Creating a magical experience for families since 1958, Woodloch Pines Resort's signature warm hospitality keeps guests returning year after year and offers a truly unique all-inclusive family vacation experience fitting for everyone's taste. An award-winning family resort, championship golf course and sister property featuring a luxury destination spa is just 95 scenic and convenient miles from New York City nestled in the Pocono Mountains Lake Region.