Podcast Interview with CTO of Gopher Protocol Inc. Discussing their Portfolio of Tracking Technologies

Danny Rittman talks about making the Guardian Pet Tracker smaller and adding new features, including the ability to track your pet's speed

Investorideas.com, a global news source covering technology, releases a new Podcast featuring Danny Rittman CTO of Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH), a development-stage company that specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based mobile technologies.

Danny shares an update on the company's tracking technology that works with or without GPS and that can track your pet, your phone, a loved one or anything that is important to you.

Danny talks about recent developments with the company's Guardian Pet Tracker and how they are improving the technology by reducing its size, with a goal to make it the smallest in the market. In the process of miniaturization, Gopher has also added new features including the ability to see the speed of the moving pet.

He goes on to explain the difference between their core products -- the patch and the pet tracker -- and how the patch is more sophisticated and has a much further tracking range (to track objects or people) while the pet tracker is designed to track on a local radius of 5-50 miles.

On a personal note, Danny shares, "Technology awakens our passion. This kind of technology can ultimately save lives and be a positive contribution to society."

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name -- the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher's current efforts, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area, a few mobile units of the Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit.

About Guardian Patch

The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"), potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application. Download the Patch app, register your Patch, and track anything that you own on your mobile device or on our designated website. Register the Patches of your family members and friends to receive alerts in the event of an emergency. Peel the Patch off and the Patch acts as a beacon, sending out a signal and notifying anyone who has registered the user's Patch.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit: http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

