Podcast Series with Wil Ralston of SinglePoint Talking about Acquisitions, Cannabis and Developments in Cryptocurrency

POINT ROBERTS, WA--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including cannabis and bitcoin, releases the second of a two-part podcast interview with Wil Ralston of SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SING).

SinglePoint's Bitcoin exchange is nearly ready to launch according to company President Wil Ralston.

"We're looking to finish up in the next week or two and hopefully have a nice beta system ready to launch," he said.

Ralston talked about the progress of the exchange and said that the cart system being developed will work to allow dispensaries to have an accurate idea of their inventory at all times.

Listen to the podcast here:

http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/102517-WilRalston-Cryptocurrency.mp3

"So far we've finished the portal for the user sign-up, we've added a cart system for dispensaries to actually upload their product and inventory, place photos, descriptions, everything like that about their inventory," he said. "A nice feature of that is they're actually able to do some inventory tracking, so as customers purchase their products, it will actually automatically deduct from the inventory what they have there."

Ralston talked about how the company's recent purchase of WeedCoin would affect payment in the cannabis sector.

"Our goal there is to hopefully be able to implement that into this mobile payment application so that users and dispensaries can decide what form of this cryptocurrency they'd like to accept," he said. "It's simply another addition to a potential option for multiple currency acceptance through our Bitcoin exchange here."

Though cannabis and cryptocurrencies are both increasingly controversial and exciting sectors, Ralston said that with more markets in the U.S. opening up, buzz will likely increase.

"I think that it's got nowhere to go but up and the train has left the station on legalization," he said. "29 states and the District of Columbia are all legalized in some form and there's some major markets coming onboard, such as Texas which is going to be massive."



"We just think and feel that being on the frontlines of this and developing technologies that help streamline business efficiency as well as streamline the consumer experience, then we're really going to have a great service that's a huge value add to the industry."

Podcast Series Part 1: Wil Ralston of SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SING) talks about recent news of the completion of its acquisition of Denver-based group, JAG.

Hear the first podcast here:

http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/101817-SING-WilRalston.mp3

About SinglePoint, Inc.:

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

