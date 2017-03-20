Point Inside Launches the Retail Industry's First Personalization Service for In-Store Mobile Marketing

Deals Personalization is a micro-location based in-store tool allowing retailers to serve shoppers the right deals at the right place and time

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Point Inside, the leading provider of in-store product location solutions for retailers, today announced its new Deals Personalization tool. The first-of-its-kind solution is an extension of Point Inside's StoreMode™ platform and allows retailers to leverage historical shopping information in combination with a shopper's in-store physical location to serve highly relevant, personalized deal recommendations through a retailer's branded mobile app. Point Inside made the announcement at the annual 2017 Shoptalk event held in Las Vegas, Nevada (March 19-22) where the company is exhibiting in booth #523.

"More and more shoppers are using their smartphones to assist with purchasing decisions while in-store," said Josh Marti, CEO and co-founder of Point Inside. "This presents a huge opportunity for retailers to engage shoppers via mobile and present deals in real-time that are relevant to their shopping trip and personal preferences. With the launch of Deals Personalization, we're empowering retailers to provide shoppers with recommendations and deals that are more tailored than ever before."

A 2015 study found that more than 70 percent of Gen Y shoppers are very or somewhat interested in receiving personalized offers on their smartphones. Deals Personalization allows retailers to capitalize on this interest by tailoring deal recommendations based on shoppers' in-app search history, shopping list contents and physical location in the store, enhancing the in-store shopping experience for customers and improving click-through rates for retailers. For example, a grocery retailer's mobile app would show deals on brands that a shopper has previously purchased, new products that fit their shopper profile and deliver recommendations based on the proximity of the shopper to those products.

Deals Personalization is built on Point Inside's StoreMode™ platform, which creates a digital representation of each retail store capturing current product locations, departments and services. This digital map is then infused with enterprise data and mobile shopper usage to give retailers a comprehensive view of what's happening across retail stores. This enables retailers to make data-driven decisions and provides shoppers with indoor mapping, product location and store-specific search capabilities through a retailer's branded mobile app.

"Mobile deal recommendations are becoming a focus for big-box retailers as they look to enhance the in-store shopping experience," said Patrick Giusti, chief revenue officer at Point Inside. "The majority of millennial shoppers have shown interest in digital coupons and deals, and since this demographic grew up with personalized online experiences, it's a natural progression to offer these consumers the same type of deals when they shop in brick and mortar stores."

On Tuesday, March 21, Point Inside will demo its new Deals Personalization tool for attendees of Shoptalk 2017. The demo will take place from 4:25 - 4:35 p.m. in Track Room #5: Demos & Announcements, located on Level 1 of the ARIA Resort & Casino Convention Facility.

