Point Loma Resources Files Amended Material Change Report

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Point Loma Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PLX) (the "Corporation" or "Point Loma") announces that it has filed an amended material change report (the "Amended MCR") amending the material change report dated July 7, 2016 (the "Original MCR"). In addition to the disclosure included in the Original MCR, the Amended MCR: (i) incorporates by reference the filing statement of the Corporation dated June 24, 2016; (ii) includes two years of audited operating statements of certain oil and gas interests acquired by Point Loma Energy Ltd. from Madalena Energy Inc. ("Asset Acquisition"); and (iii) includes certain additional management's discussion and analysis disclosure with respect to the assets acquired in the Asset Acquisition.

About Point Loma

Point Loma is a public oil and gas development and exploration company focused on horizontally exploiting conventional oil and gas reservoirs in west central Alberta. Point Loma's business plan is to utilize its experience to drill, develop and acquire accretive assets with potential for horizontal multi-stage frac technology and exploit opportunities for secondary recovery. For more information and our current presentation please visit Point Loma's website at www.pointloma.ca or Point Loma's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval website at www.sedar.com.