Poker Twitch Celebrity Joins ePlay's PokerVision Network

Jaime Staples and PokerVision sign TV and digital development deal

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - PokerVision Network (PVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlay Digital Inc. ( CSE : EPY) ( CSE : EPY.CN) ( FRANKFURT : 2NY2) announces today that professional poker player, Jaime Staples and PokerVision Network have signed a multi platform development deal for TV and digital properties.

Jaime is professional poker player who specializes in live streaming of online low-high stakes multi-table poker tournaments on Twitch.tv. With over 73,000 followers on Twitch, Jaime was one of the most followed poker streamers in 2016. He also became a member of PokerStars Team Pro in April 2015.

"Jaime is great to watch on Twitch.tv," commented PVN Director of Poker Programming Adam Schwartz. "He will also be great to watch on TV - stay tuned."

"I'm thrilled to join a great team at PokerVision," says Staples. "Their multi-platform ePlay network and approach to TV will allow us to expand audiences to all ages on all platforms."

About PokerVision Media

PokerVision Media Inc (PVN), a subdivision of ePlay Digital (EPY.CN), is a Calgary, Alberta based multi-platform media and entertainment company that is redefining the future of sports consumption by bridging poker, gaming, eSports and sports content with unparalleled consumer interactivity. The company is launching with master control, broadcast studios and production facilities in Calgary and Toronto, with plans to open additional facilities across the country with the goal of creating and sourcing the best-possible content that entertains audiences as much as it engages them.

