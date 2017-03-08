PokerVision Media to be Official Content Partner of the partypoker Million North America Tournament

Playground Poker Club in Montreal to Host Largest Guaranteed Prize Pool Event in Canadian History

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - PokerVision Media Inc. (PVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlay Digital Inc. ( CSE : EPY) is pleased to announce that it will be an official content provider for the partypoker Million North America Poker Tournament May 5-10, 2017 in Montreal. Boasting the largest guarantee in Canadian poker history the $5 million total purse will make one player a millionaire with a $1,000,000 guaranteed first place prize payout. PVN will be producing content leading up to the series and use its multi-platform network to attract players from around the world to this must attend event.

Playground Poker Club has earned the reputation of setting the gold standard for tournaments over the past few years and this series raises the bar even higher. "At Playground Poker, we are committed to creating the ultimate players experience whether it is hosting the biggest poker tours and events or on our cash game tables," commented Playground Poker's Phil Sabbah. "Our motto is For Players… by Players and we are proud to continue to exceed the expectations of our patrons."

PVN has been contracted to produce digital and promotional content, leverage its event division assets for live satellites and embed commercials produced for this series through its US broadcasting agreement that will launch April 1st into over 22 million households on the Action Network. Chantal Desjardins, the newest member of the PVN broadcast team will be hosting coverage from Playground Poker Club leading up to the series featuring interviews and information on the various ways players can win their way into the Main Event both online and through live events. PVN will also be reporting live in May from the event with player profiles, event updates and real time stats on its multi-platform network.

"We are proud to be a part of this monumental poker series," commented PVN's Director of Poker Programming Adam Schwartz. "Being one of the content providers will give our network the opportunity to showcase the new and innovative ways PVN plans to cover this dynamic industry." PVN will be using its media assets to market the partypoker online steps for players to win their way to Montreal for as little as $0.01 with weekly guaranteed packages waiting to claimed.

Watch PVN's social platforms for upcoming announcements and event information on Facebook and on Twitter @PokerVisionTV as well as at Playground Poker's website www.playgroundpoker.ca on Facebook and @PlaygroundPoker on Twitter.

About PokerVision Media

PokerVision Media Inc., a subdivision of ePlay Digital, is a Calgary, Alberta-based multi-platform media and entertainment company that is redefining the future of sports consumption by bridging poker, gaming, eSports and sports content with unparalleled consumer interactivity. Engaging viewers on multiple platforms with live events and original programming that embed gamification and interactivity, sets the stage for PVN to change the way media is consumed and monetized in targeted industries.

About ePlay Digital

ePlay Digital Inc. develops and operates broadcast and live video technologies that enable TV networks to evolve and meet the demands of today's highly-engaged audiences. ePlay bridges the gap between traditional TV and dynamic, next generation digital broadcasts that deliver interactive content, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and social media across multiple devices. ePlay is operated by a team of sports, gaming and eSports authorities as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought the ePlay platform to market and successfully partnered with companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, and others.

