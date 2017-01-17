Polar Power Appoints Christopher Sabo as Regional Director of Telecom Business Development

Sabo Brings Over 25 Years Sales Experience in DC Power Systems to Polar Power's Salesforce

GARDENA, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ : POLA), a global provider of prime and backup DC power solutions, has appointed Christopher Sabo to the new position of East Coast Regional Director of Telecom Business Development.

Mr. Sabo brings 25 years of business development and sales experience in the telecommunications industry and will be responsible for managing and expanding sales to wireless carriers and tower operators on the East Coast region of the United States. Chris will join Polar's sales team led by Adam Szczepanek, Vice President Business Development.

"We believe our strong sales growth in 2016 reflects the acceleration of telecom technology requiring more DC power while occupying less space with longer reserve capacity," said Polar Power CEO, Arthur Sams. "Polar is meeting the industry needs with higher energy efficiency and lower emissions power generating equipment. We are pleased to welcome Chris to our team, who shares our values and our focus on expanding sales of our products through innovation and emphasis on customer service. Chris has a proven track record in developing new markets through the introduction of energy efficient disruptive technologies."

Sabo commented: "I am excited to join an organization like Polar Power, which has decades of experience and is well-positioned to address a growing market for low cost reliable DC power. I have always admired the innovation and impact of Polar Power's products on fuel efficiency and the environment and hope to leverage my career experiences to contribute towards exceeding our revenue growth and profitability objectives."

Concluded Sams, "Since completing our IPO in December 2016, we now have the necessary capital to penetrate new markets and accelerate our footprint with other Tier-1 and Tier-2 U.S. wireless carriers. Chris' appointment represents our commitment to customer diversification and we plan to add key telecom personnel throughout 2017."

Prior to joining Polar Power, Mr. Sabo was Director of Strategic Accounts at Ontegrity, Inc. (previously Battery Corporation), a provider of telecom tower monitoring services along with site maintenance and DC battery backup solutions. At Ontegrity, Mr. Sabo successfully increased sales to the largest Tier-1 wireless carriers. Prior to Ontegrity, Mr. Sabo served as Vice President of Sales at Monosite, Inc. and as Account Manager at Andrew Corporation.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ : POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications market and, to a lesser extent, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar's systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications that do not have access to the utility grid or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. Within this market, Polar Power offers DC power systems, with power output ranging from 5 kW to 34 kW with fuel choices including diesel, natural gas, and propane. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release including, without limitation, the ability of Polar Power to meet industry needs with higher energy efficiency and lower emissions power generating equipment; the ability of Polar Power to penetrate new markets and accelerate its footprint with other Tier-1 and Tier-2 U.S. wireless carriers; and the ability of Polar Power to add key telecom personnel throughout 2017 are forward-looking statements and considerations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Polar Power could differ from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, adverse economic and market conditions, including demand for DC power systems; raw material and manufacturing costs; changes in governmental regulations and policies; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Polar Power's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Polar Power's Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 30, 2016.