Polar Power to Host Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

GARDENA, CA--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ : POLA), a global provider of prime and backup DC power solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Polar Power CEO Arthur Sams, Acting CFO Luis Zavala and Vice President of Operations Raj Masina will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, November 6, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-310-7032

International dial-in number: 1-719-457-2619

Conference ID: 2782894

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=126763 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.polarpower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through November 20, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 2782894

About Polar Power, Inc.