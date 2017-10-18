Polar Power to Host Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

GARDENA, CA--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime and backup DC power solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Polar Power CEO Arthur Sams, Acting CFO Luis Zavala and Vice President of Operations Raj Masina will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date: Monday, November 6, 2017
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-310-7032
International dial-in number: 1-719-457-2619
Conference ID: 2782894
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=126763 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.polarpower.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through November 20, 2017.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 2782894
About Polar Power, Inc.
Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar's systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com.