Polar Power to Present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on March 14, 2017

GARDENA, CA--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ : POLA), a global provider of prime and backup DC power solutions, has been invited to present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 12-15, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Polar Power CEO Arthur Sams and Vice President of Operations Raj Masina are scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 14 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Management will discuss the company's performance and outlook for 2017.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Polar Power management, please contact your ROTH representative at 1-800-933-6830 or via email at conference@roth.com. You may also email your request to ir@polarpowerinc.com or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the 29th Annual ROTH Conference

The annual ROTH conference is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. Following the success of previous years' events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 500 participating companies and over 4,000 attendees, will feature presentations from hundreds of public and private companies in a variety of sectors. Institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs, company executives and service providers working in the small and mid-cap space attend the conference. For more about ROTH Capital Partners and the 29th Annual ROTH Conference, visit www.roth.com.