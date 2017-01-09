SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - Majesco Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ : COOL) ("Majesco") following announcement that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with PolarityTE™, Inc. ("Polarity") www.polarityte.com, (the "Merger") supplements its esteemed Clinical Board of Advisors with more innovative thought leaders in plastic and reconstructive surgery and regenerative medicine with Drs. Bentz, Bluebond-Langner, and Katz. Denver Lough MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO, remarked, "PolarityTE is focused on delivering transformative tissue engineering products with robust clinical application and demand. This company strives to become a radically different regenerative medicine company, which can serve as an incubator for innovative solutions to the most difficult surgical problems. From bedside to bench and back to bedside. It is this constant feedback, channeling, and shifting that will usher in the dream of personalized autologous tissue engineering. The hospital and operating room are integral to our disruptive innovation channel, and therefore, surgeons are critical to our product development. I couldn't be more inspired by any group of surgeons than our growing Clinical Board of Advisors, and I'm particularly enthusiastic to announce the next group of Clinical Advisors as:"

Michael L. Bentz, MD, FACS, FAAP

Interim Chairman, Department of Surgery

Layton F. Rikkers MD Chair of Surgical Leadership

Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics and Neurosurgery

Chairman, Division of Plastic Surgery

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Rachel Bluebond-Langner, MD

Assistant Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Transgender Surgery

Hansjorg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery

New York University School of Medicine

NYU Langone Medical Center

Ryan Katz, MD, FACS

Attending Surgeon

Department of Orthopedics

Curtis National Hand Center

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is the owner of a novel regenerative medicine and tissue engineering platform developed and patented by Denver Lough MD, PhD. This radical and proprietary technology employs a patients' own cells for the healing of full-thickness functionally-polarized tissues. If clinically successful, the PolarityTE platform will be able to provide medical professionals with a truly new paradigm in wound healing and reconstructive surgery by utilizing a patient's own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. It is because PolarityTE uses a natural and biologically sound platform technology, which is readily adaptable to a wide spectrum of organ and tissue systems, that the company and its world-renowned clinical advisory board, are poised to drastically change the field and future of translational regenerative medicine. More info can be found online at www.polarityte.com Welcome to the Shift™

