SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Majesco Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ : COOL) ("Majesco") following announcement that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with PolarityTE™, Inc. ("Polarity") www.polarityte.com, (the "Merger") has appointed the second wave of their World Class Clinical Advisory Board as Drs. Anthony Tufaro, Trinity Bivalacqua, and Shannath Merbs. Denver Lough MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO, remarked, "We at Polarity believe that in order to truly revolutionize the field of regenerative medicine one must interface with clinical revolutionaries. This is precisely the role our Clinical Advisory Board will play in further translating our regenerative technology platform into easily deployable products that will impact patients' lives throughout the world. Their summative leadership, experiences and viewpoints cannot be recreated. Each clinical advisor joining our team brings sincerely unique perspectives and strengths within their particular medical fields, which will enhance the development of our wide platform of PolarityTE regenerative products. Our goal has remained to challenge the current regenerative medicine field by creating a company by surgeons for surgeons and the patients they serve. I am extremely excited to announce the newest members of the PolarityTE™ Board of Clinical Advisors:"

Anthony P. Tufaro, MD, DDS, FACS

Associate Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Associate Professor of Oncology

Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Trinity J. Bivalacqua, MD, PhD

R. Christian B. Evensen Professor of Urology and Oncology

Director of Urologic Oncology

Associate Program Director Urologic Oncology Fellowship

James Buchanan Brady Urologic Institute

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Shannath L. Merbs, MD, PhD, FACS

Professor of Ophthalmology

Professor of Oncology

Wilmer Eye Institute

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Completion of the Merger is subject to a number of conditions, including stockholder approval. There can be no assurance that the conditions will be met or that the Merger will be successful. The Merger and our business generally is subject to a number of risks that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" that appear in our filings and reports with the SEC.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is the owner of a novel regenerative medicine and tissue engineering platform developed and patented by Denver Lough MD, PhD. This radical and proprietary technology employs a patients' own cells for the healing of full-thickness functionally-polarized tissues. If clinically successful, the PolarityTE platform will be able to provide medical professionals with a truly new paradigm in wound healing and reconstructive surgery by utilizing a patient's own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. It is because PolarityTE uses a natural and biologically sound platform technology, which is readily adaptable to a wide spectrum of organ and tissue systems, that the company and its world-renowned clinical advisory board, are poised to drastically change the field and future of translational regenerative medicine. More info can be found online at www.polarityte.com Welcome to the Shift™

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to, among other things, the Company's ongoing compliance with the requirements of The NASDAQ Stock Market and the Company's ability to maintain the closing bid price requirements of The NASDAQ Stock Market on a post reverse split basis. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should'" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports filed with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.