Polsinelli's New York Office Adds Two Veteran Finance Lawyers

Barry P. Biggar and Stephen A. Rutenberg have joined the firm's Financial Services and Real Estate Department

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Polsinelli, an Am Law 100 firm with offices in 20 cities across the U.S., announced today two highly-experienced finance attorneys joined its New York office.

Barry P. Biggar and Stephen A. Rutenberg have joined the firm's national Capital Markets and Commercial Lending group. The new additions are the latest in a significant growth period for the New York office as Polsinelli continues to add strong talent to its roster, most notably in real estate, financial services and intellectual property.

Biggar joins Polsinelli from Pillsbury Winthrop. For more than 25 years he has represented financial institutions in complex structured debt and tax advantaged financings in both the U.S. domestic and cross-border markets, including extensive experience in the aviation, rail, maritime and manufacturing sectors, as well as nuclear fuel resources.

Biggar has represented creditors in the United Air Lines and Northwest Airlines bankruptcy cases. He earned his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from Pace University School of Law, and his bachelor's degree, cum laude, from Manhattan College. Biggar is included in Euromoney's "Guide to the World's Leading Aviation Lawyers" as one of the premier practitioners in North America.

"We are very lucky to have attracted Barry, a true dean of the equipment and aviation finance bar," said Dan Flanigan, Chair of the firm's Financial Services Department and Managing Partner of the New York office.

Rutenberg joins the firm from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, where he counseled hedge funds, private equity firms, and global financial institutions on legal issues relating to the purchase and sale of loans and securities, including those of distressed and bankrupt companies, and on cross-border bankruptcy claims trading-related matters.

"Stephen has a significant and valuable specialty. He adds a whole new dimension to our par and distressed loan and claims trading and bankruptcy practices," Flanigan said.

On Feb. 2, the UJA-Federation of New York, the world's largest local philanthropy, honored Rutenberg with the James H. Fogelson Emerging Leadership Award at the Lawyers Division Annual Event, which brought together more than 600 influential members of New York's legal community. Rutenberg received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School along with a certificate of Management and Policy from the Wharton School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College. In addition to being admitted to the New York bar, Rutenberg is a solicitor in England and is listed as a Rising Star by IFLR1000.

Biggar and Rutenberg join the New York office amidst a noteworthy growth period, particularly in the Real Estate and Financial Services and Intellectual Property Departments. Recent additions to the Intellectual Property Department include cybersecurity lawyer Jarno Vanto and patent prosecution attorney Pete Thurlow.

