Portfolio Manager: Supply Constraints, Not Demand Growth, Will Drive Next Mining Cycle, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- The Metals & Minerals Industry may be nearing the end of a multi-year bear market, and the future boom cycle will be driven by supply shortfalls, not demand growth, Douglas Silver, portfolio manager at Orion Resource Partners, L.P. (Englewood, Colorado), told several thousand attendees this week in a keynote address to the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration's (SME) (Englewood, Colorado) annual conference.

