Portier Technologies Expands Services to Europe with Derby Hotels Collection Partnership

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Portier Technologies Corporation, a provider of mobile guest services for luxury hotels, announced today the company's expansion to Europe and service partnership with leading hotelier, Derby Hotels Collection. Barcelona-based Claris Hotel & Spa 5* GL was the first property selected for launch, in which Portier Technologies' custom smartphones and guest services platform are now available hotel-wide.

Portier phones include hotspot connectivity, allowing guests to bypass data roaming fees or the expense and inconvenience of installing a local SIM card. Portier devices directly communicate with hotel systems -- allowing guests to communicate directly with hotel staff, and to discover and book services on property or while exploring Barcelona.

Complementing the technology is Portier's local art, cultural and entertainment reporting available exclusively to Portier-enabled hotels. This coverage is exemplified by the launch of a daily bulletin titled "Radar," which reports on local experiences and happenings taking place.

"By partnering with Portier, we are able to address many of the requests we receive from guests, all in one solution," stated Joaquim Clos, CEO of Derby Hotels Collection. "We're pleased with the added value services Portier provides, and how their editorial coverage provides unique Barcelona experiences for our guests."

Barcelona to serve as Portier's European headquarters

With additional major European travel destinations planned for launch across 2017 and beyond, Portier Technologies has selected Barcelona for the company's European headquarters. "In addition to access to talent, Barcelona's longstanding presence of local artists, designers, neighborhood food markets and more is a delight for all senses and serves as a perfect backdrop for our editorial ambitions," states Mark Pope, Co-Founder of Portier Technologies. "Our aim is to present hotel guests with a daily array of local experiences, and we feel that this direction will also positively impact the wider Barcelona community."

Portier Technologies has received the support from the Government of Catalonia, through Catalonia Trade & Investment, dedicated to attract foreign investment into Catalonia.

About Portier Technologies

Portier Technologies is a provider of mobile guest solutions that serves the luxury hospitality market. The Portier service offering is built around a call-enabled 4G smartphone placed in every guest room, and the devices are customized for each hotel property, keeping guests connected to the hotel during their entire stay. Guests can engage with a hotel's concierge and guest services department anytime, anywhere, whether they are in the hotel or exploring the city.

Built for the needs of today's international tourists, Portier devices offer guests a luxurious balance of personalized guest services and elegant technology. The devices also provide guests with access to the best and most useful cultural and local entertainment coverage, written and curated exclusively for the well-traveled guest and updated daily by local experts.

By combining usefulness, quality and taste, the Portier device is an essential tool for the sophisticated traveler -- and an essential tool for the hotel wanting to stay engaged with their customers.

For more information about Portier Technologies, please contact Mark Pope at +1.201.220.9269 or mark@goportier.com www.goportier.com

