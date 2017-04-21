Portland Focused Plus Fund LP Wins the 2017 Private Capital Market Association (PCMA) Investment Fund Award

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Portland Investment Counsel Inc. ("Portland") is pleased to announce that the Portland Focused Plus Fund LP (the "LP"), managed by James Cole, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Portland has won the 2017 Private Capital Market Association of Canada ("PCMA") Investment Fund Award. James personally accepted the award at the PCMA Private Capital Markets Conference on April 20, 2017 at the Toronto Board of Trade.

As at March 31, 2017, the Series M units of the LP was Canada's #1 performing Alternative Strategies Fund for the three years ended March 31, 2017 as ranked by globeinvestor.com*. This alternative strategy LP has experienced strong performance. As at March 31, 2017, its Series F units had a one-year return of 40.9%, an annualized return since inception of 23.6% and a cumulative return since inception of October 31, 2012 of 155.1%.

The investment objectives of the LP are to achieve, over the long term, preservation of capital and a satisfactory return. The LP employs two key strategies: a focused number of holdings and prudent use of leverage.

"The highest value Portland can offer its clients is the creation of wealth. I'd like to commend James on doing an exceptional job in the creation of wealth for investors and their families. This award represents Portland's commitment to the creation and democratization of wealth for all wealth-seeking investors." stated Michael Lee-Chin, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Portland.

James joined Portland and its affiliates in February 2000. James has 33 years of investment experience including 24 years as a portfolio manager responsible for Canadian and U.S. equities. James was formerly the treasurer of CFA Society Calgary and a director of CFA Society Toronto. James holds a degree in economics from Trent University and earned his CFA designation in 1986.

Portland is also happy to announce that Nadine Milne, Portland's Chief Compliance Officer, received the 2017 PCMA Advocacy Award for demonstrating outstanding regulatory advocacy on behalf of the PCMA membership. Nadine commented "I am proud of the advocacy work the PCMA has done to find solutions and increase the profile and standard for EMDs, including its focus on compliance via the PCMA Compliance Network. I look forward to seeing its continued achievements in the years to come."

About Portland

The Wealthy Invest Differently. Portland understands this and has made it their mission to provide all wealth-seeking investors with access to investment opportunities both within the public and private realm typically reserved for the world's most wealthy and successful institutional investors. Portland invests in private equity, private debt, publicly traded equities and fixed income securities globally on behalf of retail and institutional clients.

* As ranked by The Globe and Mail in the Alternative Strategies asset class in the 3 year category out of 496 funds. In the 1 year category the LP's ranking is 8th. Ranking is subject to change every month. See http://globefunddb.theglobeandmail.com/gishome/plsql/gis.fund_filter?pi_type=B

The Portland focused Plus Fund LP (the "LP") is not publicly offered. It is only available under Offering Memorandum and other exemptions to investors who meet certain eligibility or minimum purchase requirements such as "accredited investors". Information herein pertaining to the LP is solely for the purpose of providing information and is not to be construed as a public offering in any jurisdiction of Canada. The offering of Units of the LP is made pursuant to an Offering Memorandum and the information contained herein is a summary only and is qualified by the more detailed information in the Offering Memorandum.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemptions, distributions or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder in respect of a participating fund that would have reduced returns. Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Manager believes that the following risks may impact performance of the LP: concentration, leverage, currency and exchange rate risk and equity risk. Please read the "Risk Factors" section in the Offering Memorandum for a more detailed discussion of the relevant risks. PORTLAND, PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL and the Clock Tower Design are registered trademarks of Portland Holdings Inc. Used under licence by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.