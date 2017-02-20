Portlogic Systems, Inc. Shareholder Update - CEO Appointment

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Portlogic Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PGSY) -- a technology company focused on providing mobile application solutions and telecommunications technology.

On August 31, 2016, Michael E. de Valera was appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. de Valera has extensive experience in providing advanced integration of communication applications and infrastructure.

In addition to handling the company's day-to-day operations, Mr. de Valera will be leveraging an extensive network of industry contacts to further develop Portlogic's technology partnerships.

"The sector is constantly producing innovation in global connectivity. Our future success will depend on leveraging these solutions to a technologically savvy business consumer," commented Mr. de Valera.

Michael E. de Valera attended Wharton at University of Pennsylvania where he majored in Management and Economics. He has been involved in leading technology solutions for over 25 years.

This appointment demonstrates Portlogic System's commitment to building a strong senior executive team. Mr. de Valera's intention is to put together a unique team that possess the combined experience to interconnect various communication technologies with a strategy designed to drive company growth

About Portlogic Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Portlogic Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004. The company is a telecom solutions provider, mobile and Internet software developer, and solutions provider for electronic payments, ticketing and marketing delivery and community communication systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Portlogic System, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Portlogic Systems and its concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Portlogic Systems' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Portlogic Systems cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Portlogic Systems undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Portlogic Systems.