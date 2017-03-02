Portworx Joins Docker Certification Program

Portworx PX-Developer Software Tested and Verified by Docker for DevOps and Enterprise Use

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Portworx, the leading provider of container data services for DevOps, today announced that it has joined the Docker Certification Program, a framework for partners to integrate and certify their software for the Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) commercial platform.

As Docker adoption continues to increase in enterprises, there is a clear need to manage stateful applications. The Docker container ecosystem needs enterprise-class data management solutions for persistence, high availability and security that are purpose-built for Docker.

"We would like to congratulate Portworx on their acceptance into the Docker Certification Program," said Marianna Tessel, executive vice president, strategic development at Docker. "Enterprise IT teams are looking to Docker to provide recommendations and assurances on the ecosystem of container content, infrastructure and extensions. Portworx's inclusion into the program indicates that Portworx's PX-Developer software has been tested and verified by Docker, confirming for customers that its container images have been evaluated for security and are supported and built according to best practices."

Portworx provides scheduler-integrated data services for enterprises running containers in production. With Portworx, users can easily deploy stateful containers on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid clouds. Unlike legacy storage with container connectors or systems built on key-value stores, Portworx is built from the ground up for cloud-native applications, making container data portable, persistent and protected.

"Enterprise customers deploying Dockerized stateful services in production are choosing Portworx because they care deeply about the reliability and security of their data infrastructure," said Murli Thirumale, CEO and co-founder of Portworx. "By using a Docker-certified Portworx container to deploy and run their mission-critical data layer, customers can be confident they are using software that has been rigorously evaluated for security and Docker support."

