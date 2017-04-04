postPerspective Launches Impact Awards at NAB 2017

New Awards Bestow Pro Recognition on Innovative Product Debuts

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - postPerspective, the premier source of creative and technology intelligence for the post production and production industries, today announced it will debut a new award at the 2017 NAB Show. The postPerspective Impact Awards honor innovative products and technologies for the post production and production industries that will influence the way people work.

Seeking to recognize debut products with real-world applications, the postPerspective Impact Awards will be determined by an anonymous judging body comprised of respected industry professionals. Manufacturers will automatically be eligible for the award by bringing a new solution to market.

"The postPerspective Impact Awards celebrate those companies who have listened to users' wants and needs and then produced tools designed to make their working lives easier and projects better," said Randi Altman, postPerspective's founder and editor-in-chief. "These awards are special because they are being voted on by people who will be potentially using these tools in their day-to-day workflows. They will be determining what is most impactful, and that is the way it should be. We feel awards for products targeting pros should be voted on by pros."

The first postPerspective Impact Awards will be bestowed following the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, which runs April 24-27. "We will have a band of pro users walking the show, getting hands-on demos and looking under the hood of the latest gear," noted Altman. "NAB is a huge show in importance, acreage and in sheer volume of information. It's nearly impossible to see everything you want to see. Users and decision makers in search of solutions can look to our awards and know that they are determined by working post professionals pointing to products they feel will have an impact on their work."

Future postPerspective Impact Awards are scheduled to celebrate innovative product and technology launches at SIGGRAPH 2017 and IBC2017.

About postPerspective

Since its launch in 2013, postPerspective (www.postperspective.com) has emerged as a leading voice in the post production and production community. Founded by industry veteran Randi Altman, postPerspective draws on 20-plus years of insight and expertise, combined with a wealth of connections and deep founded relationships. postPerspective's website, newsletter, special features and custom events encourage sharing, understanding and analysis of the techniques, technologies, products and companies that shape the industry and support the work of its artists and technology experts. Follow postPerspective on Twitter (@postPerspective) and Facebook.

