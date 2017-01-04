Potash Ridge Closes First Tranche of Convertible Security Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Potash Ridge Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX:PRK), a near term producer of premium fertilizer in North America, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the convertible security financing transaction entered into with The Lind Partners, a New York based asset management firm ("Lind"), which was previously announced by the Corporation on December 16, 2016.

Lind advanced to the Corporation U.S.$2,640,000, less a closing fee of U.S.$132,000, in consideration of the issuance of an initial convertible security with a face value of U.S.$3,168,000 (the "First Convertible Security"). Lind can increase the funding under the First Convertible Security by an additional U.S.$871,200 during its two-year term.

Concurrently with the issuance of the First Convertible Security, the Corporation also issued to Lind 6,511,326 warrants to acquire common shares, exercisable for 60 months at an exercise price of $0.50 per share.

Subject to certain conditions, the funding agreement also provides for the issuance of a second convertible security on mutual agreement of the Corporation and Lind, in which Lind may fund up to another U.S.$6,200,000. Like the first tranche, Lind can also increase the funding under the second convertible security by up to U.S.$2,046,000.

The proceeds will be used to continue advancement of the Corporation's Valleyfield Project in Québec and Blawn Mountain Project in Utah, and provides working capital for general corporate purposes for more than 12 months.

The shares to be issued to Lind pursuant to the funding agreement were conditionally approved for listing by the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 16, 2016, subject to the satisfaction of customary post-closing conditions.

About Potash Ridge

Potash Ridge's strategy is to become a premier producer of sulphate of potash or SOP in North America. The Corporation owns two SOP projects: the Valleyfield Project that plans to produce SOP through the Mannheim Process; and the Blawn Mountain Project in Utah that plans to produce SOP by processing an alunite material. Potash Ridge has a highly qualified and proven management team in place with significant financial, project management and operational experience and the ability to take projects into production.

About Lind

The Lind Partners is a New York-based alternative asset management firm that manages several institutional investment funds focused on small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in Australia, Canada and the UK across the mining, oil & gas, biotech and technology sectors. Lind employs a multi-strategy investment approach: direct investments of new capital (equity, debt and hybrid); participation in syndicated equity placements; IPO/pre-IPO investments; and selective stock trades on the open market. Since 2009, the Lind team has completed over 75 direct investments totaling over $600 million in value. For more information, please visit www.thelindpartners.com.

