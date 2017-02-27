Potatoes USA Selects Widen Collective to Organize Recipes, Images

Potato Marketing Organization Uses Digital Asset Management Solution to Share Creative Materials Globally

MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Potatoes USA, the marketing organization that supports more than 2,500 commercial potato growers in the United States, has selected the Widen Collective for its digital asset management (DAM) needs. The Denver-based group will use Widen's cloud-based DAM solution to improve access to promotional materials in the U.S. and around the world.

Potatoes USA has hundreds of recipes, creative files, and images that can be used internally, by international representatives, or industry partners, but its old asset management system wasn't doing the job.

Assistant Marketing Manager Schylar Denton describes their previous DAM system as slow and disorganized. "We knew we had the assets, but couldn't find them," she says. "If the search function isn't working, it defeats the purpose of having a DAM. That's why I started my research -- to figure out if there was something that would better meet our needs."

Denton checked out online reviews of various DAM vendors and scheduled training demos with her top choices. She says Widen's DAM solution stood out because of its ease of use and search functionality, which were must-have components in a new DAM. "Something we really like about Widen, too, is that it's brighter and more organized. It just makes more sense," she says.

The ability to set up different permissions and categories and assign access is another feature Denton praises. The Potatoes USA marketing team, for example, has full access to upload new assets, including domestic recipes developed with top-notch chefs, and download creative files, like images, documents, and PDFs. International representatives can share local ads or promotions to inspire other markets. Industry members -- like state organizations, growers, and distributors -- can download the assets they need for their own marketing.

"Widen is headquartered in Wisconsin, a top potato-producing state, so our digital asset management solution is closely connected to the local and global agriculture communities," said Craig Bollig, senior digital asset management advisor. "Schylar's vision and strategies for taking the Widen Collective beyond just internal marketing was exciting because the simple features of user roles and permissions meant positive impact on the potato industry as a whole."

About Potatoes USA

Potatoes USA is the marketing organization for the 2,500 commercial potato growers operating in the United States. Potatoes USA was established in 1971 by a group of potato growers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes. Today, as the largest vegetable commodity board, Potatoes USA is proud to be recognized as an innovator in the produce industry. For more information on Potatoes USA's mission to "Strengthen Demand for U.S. Potatoes" by creating positive change in the industry through innovative and inspiring approaches, please visit PotatoesUSA.com.

About Widen Enterprises, Inc.

Widen is a content technology company that powers the content that builds your brand. Leveraging cloud-based resources, Widen delivers configurable, scalable, and cost-effective digital asset management solutions to help you easily store, search, and share your digital content. Organizations of all sizes use Widen's SaaS DAM solution, the Widen Collective, to streamline their marketing and creative workflows and make their content work harder. Widen is trusted by hundreds of thousands of users around the world at organizations like LG, Roche, Trek, Cornell University, New Orleans Tourism Marketing, the Atlanta Falcons, Red Gold Tomatoes, Electrolux, and Yankee Candle. To learn more about Widen, go to http://www.widen.com.