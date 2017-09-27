Potential for Gold Mineralization Identified at Arikepay

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT)(LMA:DNT) ("Candente Copper", "Company") is pleased to announce that it has conducted a review of all diamond drilling information from Compañia Minera Zahena S.A.C. ("Zahena") from its Arikepay property in southern Peru and has identified potential for significant gold mineralization.

The Company optioned the Arikepay property to Zahena in 2013. In 2017, Zahena drilled 14 diamond drill holes (DDH) for 8,907.80 metre's (m) and subsequently discontinued the option due to low copper grades (see News Release dated March 17, 2017). In 2012, the Company drilled 14 reverse circulation (RC) holes for 3,630m. Significant results include:

DDH-02-17: 81 metres (m) (342m - 423m) at 3.052 g/t gold, 2.041 g/t silver, and 18m (30m - 48m) at 1.087 g/t gold, 0.1 g/t silver; and 81m

DDH-02A-17: 60m (27m - 87m) at 1.304 g/t gold, 0.4 g/t silver

DDH-07-17: 18m (180m - 198m) at 2.066 g/t gold, 5.8 g/t silver

RC-12-02: 26m (44m - 70m) at 1.290 g/t gold, 4.5 g/t silver

RC-12-11: 58m (64m - 122m) at 0.541 g/t gold, 2.1 g/t silver

The significant gold mineralization identified above trends northwest for potentially 1,000m along the southwestern flank of a large, gravel covered northwest trending zone of moderately to intensely silicified and potassic altered andesitic volcanic rocks and dioritic intrusive rocks that measures approximately 2,000m by 700m to 1,200m. It was initially discovered by Candente geologists during RC drilling in 2012 and further explored for its copper potential by Zahena, under option, in 2017. Mineralization consists of trace to over 15% disseminated and veinlet pyrite and trace to 1% chalcopyrite.

"We were well aware of gold mineralization from our own RC drilling in 2012, but now these 3 diamond drill holes drilled by Zahena give us additional confidence in the area's gold potential. We strongly believe additional drilling is warranted and are assessing options to further test this area of gold mineralization," commented Joanne Freeze, P.Geo., Candente Copper's CEO.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Michael Thicke, P.Geo., VP Exploration, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

