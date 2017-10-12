PotNetwork Holding Inc. Strengthens Advisory Board with the Appointment of Distinguished Medical Marijuana Certified Physician

Dr. Michael McKenzie joins Diamond CBD to provide guidance on the development of cannabinoid formulations

FT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - PotNetwork Holding Inc. ( OTC : POTN) today announces that as part of its strategy to formulate, produce and market a spectrum of exclusive and illness-targeted cannabidiol (CBD) blends, the Company has appointed Dr. Michael McKenzie to the advisory board of its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc.

Diamond CBD is assembling a team of diverse medical professionals with firsthand CBD knowledge and savvy regarding how these components can contribute to optimizing quality of life. As an industry-leading physician, Dr. McKenzie will offer guidance, resources and insight as PotNetwork mobilizes to serve the growing demand for premium medical-grade marijuana products.

"We are amassing a powerful team of professionals with unparalleled knowledge of medicine and the supplementary potential of CBD. We are seeking to be the leading contender in the CBD marketplace and now have the professional credibility for it," states PotNetwork CEO Richard Goulding. "Dr. McKenzie is an incredible asset to our team. He has already provided valuable guidance based on his firsthand knowledge of real patients and experiences of cannabis compounds for the treatment of a wide array of illnesses."

Filling a critical void between traditional pharmaceutical products and the untapped benefits of CBD, Dr. McKenzie has tailored his family practice -- much to the benefit of his wide patient base. His willingness to not accept the status quo has allowed him to be a frontrunner in a bold new medical frontier. His reward has been overwhelming patient acceptance and response.

"The impact of cannabinoid products has greatly improved the quality of life of many of my patients, in ways that I could never have accomplished utilizing pharmacy based products alone," he says. "Being an integral part of this burgeoning new industry allows me an opportunity to enhance my practice and others' even more, with the compounding of products, evaluating dosages and doing what I do best: making lives livable."

Practicing for over 20 years and board certified in family medicine, Dr. McKenzie was determined to include medical marijuana certifications as a part of his practice after witnessing its dramatic successes. "I have personally witnessed the effectiveness of cannabinoid products on hard-to-treat entities, including nausea, pain, inflammatory illnesses, mobility issues, depression, PTSD, and other conditions, and I believe we are just getting started in seeing the potential of cannabis for medical purposes," he says.

Broad, third-party CBD research demonstrates its potential to provide symptomatic relief for a wide range of ailments, including rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, PTSD, epilepsy, antibiotic-resistant infections, neurological disorders, and muscular dystrophy, among numerous reportedly wide-scale healing properties and relieving benefits. Diamond CBD is focused on continuing this research to develop premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives to address these key markets.

Diamond CBD maintains pride and intensity in bringing top-quality hemp-derived products to market. While these consumables are sold as dietary supplements, the Company makes no claim on the potential effects that their proprietary products will have on anyone's individual illness or symptoms.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.

Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc.

PotNetwork Holding Inc. ( OTC : POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils. For more information, visit www.PotNetworkHolding.com

