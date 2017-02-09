PotNetwork's Diamond CBD Makes Big Waves At Largest Surf Expo Trade Show

FT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : POTN) is pleased to announce the continued success of the Company's subsidiary, Diamond CBD, at the recently attended Surf Expo celebrating the Eastern Surf Association's 50th Anniversary in Orlando, Florida on January 26-28, 2017, at the Orange County Convention Center, bringing continuing exposure and opportunity to the Company. The tremendous success at the show resulted in the establishment of numerous parallel networking connections and the initiation of over 500 new accounts.

Surf Expo's January tradeshow, acclaimed as the ideal venue for celebrating and selling to the largest surfing and beach association in the world, catered to the industries affluent and notables. The event featured a video documentary called "50 Years Strong," a highlight of how the past 50 years of surfing has evolved, and recognizing the exceptional talent that the Eastern Surfing Association has bolstered to international acclaim as well as the induction of the 2017 ESA All Star Team.

"We have embarked on this event with great optimism and exceeded those expectations. It has yielded a welcoming crowd, filled with numerous potentially advantageous opportunities. Our team was able to establish over 500 new accounts, and we are very pleased with the results," stated Justin Darman, Vice President of Sales.

In accordance with the Company's pursuit for exposure, Diamond CBD has strategized to bring the growing product lines into the limelight where brand recognition continues to be established and recognized among industry professionals, retailers, consumers and the media. This event did not fall short of expectation.

Surf Expo is produced in January and September in Orlando, Florida and draws buyers from specialty stores across the U.S., the Caribbean, Central and South America and around the world. The show features more than 2,300 booths of apparel and hardgoods and a full line-up of special events, including fashion shows, annual awards ceremonies, and demonstrations. Average buyer and exhibitor turnout exceeds 28,650 attendees including retailers, exhibitors and media per show. Surf Expo is a TRADE ONLY EVENT and is not open to the public.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Sunrise Auto Mall Inc. and First Capital Venture Co. and its wholly owned subsidiary Diamond CBD. Sunrise Auto Mall, Inc. is a first-rate pre-owned auto dealership, launched in June of 2014, as an operation geared toward enabling people challenged with bad or no credit in securing quality transportation while simultaneously rebuilding the client's credit. The company has developed a highly profitable business model around the continually rising subprime lending industry. First Capital Venture Co., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, is a progressive organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD oil.

