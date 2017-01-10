Poughkeepsie Public Library District Joins Community of Local Buyers with the Empire State Purchasing Group

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Today, Poughkeepsie Public Library District announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by BidNet. Local government agencies throughout New York utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. Poughkeepsie Public Library District invites all potential vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations.

Poughkeepsie Public Library District joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of 203 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, Poughkeepsie Public Library District gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.

"Collaboration is important to us," says Barbara Lynch, Business Manager of Poughkeepsie Public Library District. "We think the bid library will really help us save time in drafting more effective bids and access specifications," Lynch continued. "Plus it makes it easier for our vendors to access our bids."

Vendors interested in doing business with Poughkeepsie Public Library District and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at www.BidNetDirect.com/new-york. Benefits of joining the Empire State Purchasing Group include:

Centralized location for bids from all 203 participating agencies

Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services

Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addendums and documents

Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration

E-Bid and E-Quote Submission

The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of BidNet's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides Poughkeepsie Public Library District a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.

About Poughkeepsie Public Library District:

The Poughkeepsie Public Library District has two service outlets, Adriance Memorial Library and the Boardman Road Branch Library, which support a population of over 75,000 residents in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie.

About Empire State Purchasing Group:

Empire State Purchasing Group is a part of BidNet's regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups throughout the country used by over 1,100 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and module available to government agencies, please visit www.SourceSuite.com

