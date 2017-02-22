Pounce Moves to the NEX

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - POUNCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Formerly Slyce Inc.) (TSX VENTURE:POI) ("Pounce" or the "Company") The Company announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the previously announced Asset Purchase Agreement between the Company and an affiliate of Anzu Partners LLC. Readers are referred to the Company's announcement on November 29, 2016, filed on SEDAR, for an overview of the consideration received and the benefits related to the Transaction.

The Company is currently undergoing a review and notes that the shares of the Company will remain halted pending a review of its corporate structure pursuant to the listing policies of the exchange.

However as previously announced the Company received TSX Venture exchange approval to be transferred from the TSX Venture exchange to the NEX exchange effective on the open of markets on February 23, 2017. Trading of the Company's shares on NEX will resume once the review of the corporate structure is complete.

This will facilitate the beginning of a new direction for the Company. The new symbol for the Company post move to NEX will be POI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, or CUSIP number. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. The words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Pounce.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pounce.