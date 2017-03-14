Power Conversion Technology from Helix Semiconductors First to Achieve Control of 400V+ Circuits Using .18 Micron Process

Next-Generation MuxCapacitor Technology Enables Significant Efficiency Improvements Across All Load Levels

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Power conversion efficiencies of more than 95 percent have long been the stuff of systems designers' dreams. Helix Semiconductors today announced that it has fabricated the next generation of its patented MuxCapacitor® voltage reduction technology using a .18 micron process -- an industry first. A fabless power semiconductor company, Helix Semiconductors has fabricated MuxCapacitor technology in both 1 micron and 0.18 micron processes. The .18 process shows dramatic improvements in key areas, including the enablement of single-stage conversion efficiencies in the range of more than 98 percent.

With electricity grids around the globe burdened to the brink of failure, massive energy shortages being predicted due to all of the connected devices on the internet of things (IoT), multiple government entities enacting strict energy efficiency standards, and vampire loads wasting more than $80 billion per year, it's clear that the time is now to address the way power conversions are being made. According to Harold A. Blomquist, president and CEO of Helix Semiconductors, "The switch to a .18 micron process, something that has never been done before, opens the door to advancements across the entire field of power conversions. Our competitors all employ a traditional, legacy approach to power conversion. More specifically, they base their conversions on inductance and the use of transformers. Our technology is capacitance based, which allows us to achieve efficiencies that were previously unheard of."

.18 micron MuxCapacitor technology brings better performance, including lower on-resistance and significantly improved current handling characteristics. This jump in performance has increased the power rating of Helix Semiconductors' chipset from 10W (at 1 micron) to as high as 50W to 75W. The smaller geometry also allows for a smaller die and smaller packages, which can lead to volumetric space savings and the implementation of smaller, less expensive assemblies. Additionally, by supporting high voltages of over 400V, a first for this technology node, MuxCapacitor technology provides the same high efficiency when used with any AC mains voltage worldwide.

Applications that will benefit from Helix Semiconductors' achievement cover a broad spectrum and include everything from IoT sensors and gateways -- and all of the things they connect -- to external power adapters and chargers, white goods user interfaces, wireless access points, VoIP phones, telecom and data center line cards, electric vehicles, solar converters, and more.

"From the semiconductor fabrication level on up through systems design, we are aggressively developing new technology that provides unprecedented efficiencies in normal operation, low power and no-power scenarios," Blomquist added. "These improvements will save energy, alleviate overburdened power grids and lower pollution." The company stands poised to further the advancement of its .18 micron MuxCapacitor technology, and has multiple new products in development which are expected to enter the market later this year.

Helix Semiconductors will demonstrate device performance at 1 micron and below at APEC from March 26-30 in Tampa, Florida at booth #1338. Please visit www.helixsemiconductors.com for more information.

About Helix Semiconductors

Helix Semiconductors is a fabless power semiconductor company focused on developing energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Helix Semiconductors is creating impactful, energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Helix Semiconductors' power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.helixsemiconductors.com.