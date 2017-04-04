Power Metals Appoints New CEO and Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals Corp." or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PWM)(FRANKFURT:OAA1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brent Butler as CEO and Director of the Company. The Company's current CEO, Johnathan More will be moved to Chairman of the Board.

Brent Butler is a geologist who brings over 30 years of international industry experience in exploration, resource modeling and mining. He actively engages in property acquisitions, development and divestment and has been involved in several mine developments. Mr. Butler has served on several Boards of Directors of listed companies including roles at Kinross Gold Corporation for 8 years in Canada, USA, Brazil, Chile and Africa. He currently serves as a Director of TSX-listed Millennial Lithium Corp (ML). Mr. Butler holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Otago University in Dunedin, New Zealand (1983) and is registered as a Fellow of Australasian and Metallurgy (Auslmm), member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, Fellow Member of the Society of Economic Geology USA and member of the Geological Society of London (FGS) since 2011.

Johnathan More, Chairman of the Company, states, "Power Metals has assembled exceptional properties in both the hard rock and petro-lithium spectrums. The properties acquired have received praise from industry experts and this appointment of Mr. Butler as CEO and Director clearly exemplifies their strength and caliber." More continues, "It was clearly the next logical step for the company to attract a top notch leader that can now assist in taking Power Metals to the next level. We are thrilled to be working with Brent and look forward to the impact he will bring to the value of the Company."

Mr. Brent Butler stated, "Power Metals has created a very unique opportunity. The creation of a company that has both hard rock lithium properties and petro-lithium properties caught my attention. As I started to take a closer look at these assets I wanted to be involved."

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is one of Canada's newest premier mining companies with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects for minerals contributing to power. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and other clean power fuels. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the staggering growth of the lithium battery industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.