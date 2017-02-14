Power of PROKOM - Konica Minolta Hosts First Global Conference

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - PROKOM, the independent community of Konica Minolta production printing users, has today announced its first global conference that will give members from all over the globe a 'hands-on' opportunity to network, learn and grow their business in a multi-channel world.

Sponsored by Konica Minolta, The Power of PROKOM conference will take place in Vienna, Austria, from May 10-12, 2017, and will be attended by industry-leading keynote speakers. PROKOM, Konica Minolta Production user association, went global following a North American launch last September.

"The PROKOM community is a game-changer for anybody who is a Konica Minolta production user," said Andy Barber, Managing Director - imail, UK Mail PLC and chairman, PROKOM. "This first event will be packed with industry-leading keynote speakers, first class education mixed with a social program that will allow all of us to get to know each other in Vienna. I am confident of our industry's future and, through the Power of PROKOM, we can support each other to share ideas through our community's core values which are to connect, learn and grow members' businesses."

"Our commitment has always been to give shape to our customers' ideas," said Toshitaka Uemura, general manager, Konica Minolta Inc. "We want to help them to transform their approaches and to capitalize on the many new market opportunities in a connected, online world, where print is very much a strong and valued part of the marketing mix. Under our credo, Giving Shape to Ideas, we need to allow our customers a forum where they can express their views, share experiences, learn and profit knowing they have a strong organization that is committed to their needs. We believe in PROKOM and are pleased to be the headline sponsor of this first conference. It's a conference package designed for members by our members and it has been a fantastic experience to listen and speak with board members about how they want to develop PROKOM. This community allows the members to learn new skills, share experiences and create new opportunities either through face to events that PROKOM are planning to deliver or from the web portal www.prokom.org."

Topics for the conference program include:

The Future Of Digital IS Print, Making Print And Marketing Human

Print And Marketing - Two Sides Of The Same Coin

Learning A New Skill That Could Kill You, So You Want To Be A Print And Marketing Services Provider

How To Achieve Predictable Profits

In addition to speakers that will also include Konica Minolta customers, there will be main sessions including panel debates.

Learn more about this great event and register

Further information from Colin Harding, of Shaw Communications,

T+ 44 1344 761208, mobile + 44 7730 435400

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaUS.