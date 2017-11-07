Power Standards Lab Adds Two New Products to Industry Standard PQube 3 Power Analyzer Line

Deliver above and beyond power quality, energy, and environmental monitoring

ALAMEDA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Power Standards Lab Inc. (PSL), a leader in power quality, energy monitoring and data analysis, today announced the commercial availability of two new PQube® 3 models: PQube® 3e and PQube® 3v. They complement the company's flagship PQube 3 -- the industry standard with thousands of units deployed in the field at semiconductor tools; data centers (UPS, PDU); energy (switchgears, transformers, VFD, PV inverters); and medical (MRI, scanners, generators) applications.

The range of PQube 3 analyzers now includes:

PQube 3 - ultra-precise multi-function and multiple-circuit power quality and energy meter. Ideal for immediate diagnosis of power issues, power consumption analysis, as well as environmental sensing, and external process monitoring



PQube 3e - multi-load power consumption monitoring for 14 single-phase loads, or 4 three-phase loads measured simultaneously; drastically lowering the per-circuit cost of monitoring

PQube 3v - voltage quality analyzer; ideal for price-sensitive applications where compliance is required, while load monitoring is not

Like the PQube 3, the newest models offer power monitoring and analysis in an ultra-compact form factor. They are easily installed in sensitive equipment across a range of applications and industries, such as MRI and medical equipment, transportation, aviation, telecom, utility, data centers, manufacturing, semiconductor tools, shipping vessels, railroads, HVAC, and EV charging. All PQube 3 models enable fast and accurate diagnosis of power flow and quality, as well as temperature, humidity, pressure, three-axis acceleration, AC/DC power, and more.

Features of the PQube 3 analyzers include:

Ultra-compact form factor; fits virtually anywhere -- ideal for embedding (DIN-rail)

Detection and recording of high-frequency impulses at 4 MHz

Measurement of 2 kHz - 150 kHz emissions (first instrument on the market to cover the entire frequency range)

Four analog and multiple current channels (up to 14 on PQube 3e)

Benefits of using the PQube 3 analyzers include:

No learning curve -- very intuitive, with no software needed

PQube 3 generates information you can immediately use -- disturbance and trend graphs sent directly to your inbox

Additional channels and embedded sensors provide a precise set of measurements covering the power side, plus process monitoring, and environmental parameters

Measurements can be used for verification requirements; PQube 3 is certified Class A IEC 61000-4-30 Ed3, and is ANSI Class 0.2/0.2S revenue-grade accurate

Optional enterprise software enables fleet maintenance and data aggregation

"For over 30 years, we've been improving the productivity and reliability of electronic systems for customers," said Bruce Lonie, Senior Consultant and co-founder of PowerCET. "Our reputation rests on using only the highest-quality, most dependable equipment, and PSL's PQube 3 power monitoring products exceed that standard. We rely on PQube 3 to monitor the performance of sensitive medical equipment and solar PV farms, and have been very pleased with their accuracy, functionality, and ease of use. PSL has also worked with us to create special configuration and packaging options to meet our customer's needs."

"Our customers operate in some of the most demanding and mission-critical environments, where undetected power disturbances can impact productivity and profitability," said Mario Barbaresso, President and CEO of Power Survey, the parent company of Power Standards Lab. "Ensuring the performance and reliability of critical equipment enables our customers to reduce operation costs and improve quality."

About Power Standards Lab, Inc.

Power Standards Lab Inc. (PSL), a subsidiary of Power Survey and Equipment Ltd., is a global leader in the design and manufacture of easy-to-install, ultra-precise electric power instruments for monitoring power quality and energy, and performing data analysis. PSL partners with Fortune 500 companies in the power and energy, transportation, medical, semiconductor, telecom, and manufacturing industries, as well as government agencies, to help diagnose and solve electric power problems, provide power quality testing, and certification. PSL employees speak over 15 languages, providing localized support to customers in 58 countries. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information: www.powerstandards.com

Power Standards Lab, PSL, PQube 3, PQube 3e, and PQube 3v are registered trademarks of Power Standards Lab, Inc.